The 46th edition of Dakar is scheduled from 5 to 19 January 2024 and will take place in Saudi Arabia, for the fifth time in the Arab country. The Dakar 2024 promises to be the most challenging, with twelve special stages in addition to the Prologue that opens the action. New this year is a challenge 48 orea marathon timed by 584 kilometers, without assistance, but with participants who can help each other. In this special stage the pilots leave in the morning, stop in the evening and resume the following day, stopping at the bivouac after 4.00 pm local time and departing again at 7.00 am the following morning.

Dakar 2024, route and special tests

STAGE DEPARTURE DATE ARRIVAL TOT KM Prologue 5 January 2024 Al-Ula Al-Ula 157 Stage 1 6 January 2024 Al-Ula Al Henakiyah 532 Stage 2 7 January 2024 Al Henakiyah Al Duwadimi 662 Stage 3 8 January 2024 Al Duwadimi Al Salamiya 733 Stage 4 9 January 2024 Al Salamiya Al Hofuf 631 Stage 5 10 January 2024 Al Hofuf Shubaytah 727 Stage 6 11 January 2024 Shubaytah Shubaytah 818 Rest 12 and 13 January 2024 Riyadh Stage 7 14 January 2024 Riyadh Al Duwadimi 873 Stage 8 15 January 2024 Al Du wadimi Ha' il 678 Stage 9 16 January 2024 Ha'il Al-Ula 639 Stage 10 17 January 2024 Al-Ula Al-Ula 609 Stage 11 18 January 2024 Al-Ula Yanbu 587 Stage 12 19 January 2024 Yanbu Yanbu 328 Dakar 2024, route and stages

The Dakar 2024 route covers a total distance of 7,891 kilometersof which 4,727 timedon the dates from 5 to 19 January 2024. The Rally Raid in Saudi Arabia officially begins with Prologue to AlUlathe first UNESCO World Heritage site.

The route map of the Dakar 2024

In the first part, participants face approximately 5,000 km of special stages through the diverse landscapes of Saudi Arabia, passing through Al Henakiyah, Al Duwadimi, Al Salamiya e Al-Hofufto then reach theEmpty Quarter before turning north towards Riyadh for the day of rest on January 13th. The rally resumes on January 14th Hailbefore returning to Al Ula and end after 14 days on the shores of the Red Sea Yanbu.

Dakar 2024 in TV

The Dakar 2024 can be followed on TV on Eurosport Italia (Eurosport 2) e discovery+ which will transmit the most exciting images of the most difficult and fascinating rally raid in the world. The first appointment is Friday 5 January at 9.00pm on Eurosport 2.

Categories and registered drivers

They are taking part in the Dakar 2024 as a whole 778 competitorsincluding drivers and teams, who compete using 137 motorcycles, 153 cars of different categories, 46 trucks, 10 quads, 80 classic vehicles e 10 Dakar Future vehicles. Below is the official name of the competing categories, established by the Dakar organisation. 137 motorcycles and 10 quads in the FIM race and, according to the new terminology introduced by the FIA, 72 Ultimate cars (T1 and T2), 42 Challenger cars (T3), 36 SSVs (T4) and 46 trucks (T5).

Categoria T1 > Ultimate

Categoria T2 > Stock

Categoria T3 > Challenger

Categoria T4 > SSV

Categoria T5 > Truck

Find out which Italians are participating in the DAKAR 2024

Silvio and Tito Totani at the start of the Dakar 2024 in the “T1 four-wheel drive” category

48-hour unassisted stage at the 2024 Dakar

The organizers of the Dakar Rally 2024 introduced the new one in this edition 48-Hours Chrono Stagea two-day challenge inEmpty Quarter, similar to the marathon stage. During this period, the contestants find themselves distributed in eight bivouacs without the possibility of mechanical assistancebut with permission to help each other.

Dakar Rally 2024 VIDEO presentation

Each vehicle must stop at the next bivouac by 4pm, without connection to monitor the performance of the opponents. The competitors resume their journey at 7 the next morning after spending the night in the camp.

Rally Dakar story

Il Rally Dakar is one of the most famous rally competitions in the world, formerly known as Paris-Dakar. It is a rally raid race that until 2008 took place in Africa, with the race route passing through several African countries and the sahara desertfinally arriving in Dakar.

However, following the cancellation of the 2008 edition due to possible terrorist attacks in Mauritaniathe race changed course, initially moving to South America and then, from 2020, in Saudi Arabia. Despite this, the competition founded by Thierry Sabine in 1978 it kept the name “Dakar”.

The Dakar will be held in Saudi Arabia from 2020

The race involves motorcycles, quads, cars and trucks and requires athletes to travel thousands of kilometers through various terrains and extreme weather conditions. Navigation is often a crucial part of the competition as participants must follow pre-established routes and overcome challenging natural obstacles. The Dakar is renowned for its extreme challengewhich tests the skill, endurance and determination of athletes.

Video Special Dakar 2023

Video Dakar 2023 how Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1+ is made

