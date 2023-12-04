“La Última Vuelta World Tour” was the last tour that Daddy Yankee offered before retiring from the musical world.arguing that he was prepared to “give himself the opportunity to live life” and last Sunday night, during his last concert in Puerto Rico, he revealed something that surprised several of his followers.

The “Gasolina” singer took advantage of the presence of 18 thousand followers at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium and He revealed the reason why he will change his life and will leave behind his successful career that he built for 33 years.

“My people, this day for me is the most important day of my life and I want to share it with you because living a life of success is not the same as a life with purpose,” he expressed moved.

“For a long time I tried to fill a void in my life that no one could fill., I was trying to fill in and find meaning in my life. Sometimes I appeared to be very happy, but something was missing to make me complete and I have to confess that Those days are over, someone was able to fill that void that I felt for a long time.“, he mentioned while the fans were euphoric.

“I was able to tour the world for years, win many awards, applause and praise, but I realized something the Bible says: ‘What does it profit a man to gain the whole world if he loses his soul’? Therefore, tonight, I recognize and I am not ashamed to tell the entire world that Jesus lives in me and that I will live for Him,” added Raymond Ayala, the artist’s first name.

To end his emotional concert, Daddy Yankee sent one more message to his followers. “Christ loves you and Christ is coming, do not forget it. Likewise, Jesus, as you allowed me, by your mercy, to travel the world, may you allow me from Puerto Rico to evangelize the world.. Finally, I reached the goal. I am free. Amen!”, the Puerto Rican concluded.

JV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions