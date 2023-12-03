Based on the original screenplay by Guillaume Clicquot de Mentque, the film dad or mom is now in movie theaters for family entertainment.

The comedy focuses on Florencia and Vicente, a perfect marriagea pair of achievers who have always done anything to be successful in their jobs, in addition to being the best parents.

Therefore, they have decided to have the perfect divorce. Upon receiving a great job offer, Florencia and Vicente must decide who is going to stay with the children.which causes their lives to become a nightmare.

Both of them will be capable of doing anything to avoid getting custody of their children.who upon seeing their parents at war will also do everything possible to survive this family.

By Ernesto Contreras.

With Silvia Navarro, Mauricio Ochmann, Aranda Sokol, Axel Madrazo, Erick Terroba.

Mexico, 2021.

