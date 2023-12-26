Christmas has passed, a holiday that many gamers love because they can receive and give gifts related to this hobby. And among them are gamer parents, who hope to delight their children with gifts of this type, even when they are unconventional. This is the case of a PC gamer, who gave his son thermal paste for Christmas, which the young man had asked for, saying that he felt totally proud to see how he changed it himself to improve the performance of his PC.

For those who do not understand too much about this platform, we tell you that this type of paste is essential to keep the temperature of the processors as low as possible. And as is known, heat is the main enemy of PC hardware and other electronic devices. That is why one of the main things that must be taken into account, when carrying out maintenance on any gaming equipment, is changing the thermal paste of the CPU, removing the previous one that, depending on the time of existence, could even be dry and unable to fulfill its function.

Something that this young 16-year-old PC gamer apparently did for the first time, according to his proud father in a Reddit post. In this post titled “My son (16) changed his thermal paste yesterday!”, he tells of the inflated chest that he put in one of his Christmas socks, the gift he had asked for for this time of year: a package of thermal paste. “As soon as they finished opening the presents, he was cleaning up the coffee table and brought his computer into the living room. If he had known what this pasta was, maybe he wouldn't have bought it, we had doubts about such an expensive hobby for him since we are poor people,” he says at the beginning.

But then, he goes on to say that the young man was confident and took his time, doing a deep cleaning of his PC, which left him “very impressed and proud of him.” “He is excited about his results, when running Team Fortress 2, he went from 80-100 fps to 100-130 fps, with much more stable fps and his idle temperature is approximately 6 degrees cooler,” he says happily.

Among the responses to his post, the community congratulates him for sharing the experience, telling him that it is okay to feel proud for the moment and that his story is very healthy. Furthermore, a player comments to him: “he sounds great. I hope you've learned that you can trust him with things like this in the future. There is nothing more infuriating as a child than knowing that you are absolutely capable of doing something but your parents won't let you (I've been there). It also seems like he learned to do this on his own, which is great!” He had had classes to learn how to build computers at school.

And others shared their similar experiences when they were younger, like one user who says: “I built my first PC when I was 13, that was 20 years ago. It's a great hobby, and despite what it sounds like, it will actually probably save you money in the long run as you'll learn what your needs are and what works best, and you'll be able to use quality parts that you can get more years out of.”

Finally, in his post he thanks the community for reading, saying: “I had to share somewhere, this is a big community and I like to keep it on my feed to know a lot of things and sometimes scare you.”