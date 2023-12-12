Dacia has made another great coup with a view to Dakar 2025 by signing Nasser Al-Attiyah.

A couple of months ago the announcement came that the 5-time winner of the most famous Rally Raid in the world will defend his crown with Prodrive colourswhich will become Dacia in just over a year.

During 2024 the 52-year-old from Qatar, who has just completed his experience at Toyota, will undertake the development tests of the new vehicle powered by synthetic fuel with which he will also be involved in the FIA ​​World Rally-Raid Championship.

Together with Al-Attiyah we will see as always the navigator Mathieu Baumel, thus becoming the third crew fielded by Dacia, which had already announced the hiring of Sébastien Loeb and Fabian Lurquin, and Cristina Gutiérrez with co-driver Pablo Moreno Huete.

Photo by: FIA

Nasser Al-Attiyah, FIA World Rally-Raid Championship – Champion

“I am really happy to join the Dacia family, a beautiful brand that is very present in the world and for which I will be happy to work also in my country and in the Middle East,” says Al-Attiyah.

“I will do my best and it will be wonderful to be able to race the Dakar with a Dacia and a strong team behind me, trying to win in the first year.”

“With Sébastien and Christina it will be a dream team for which I have a lot of respect, I have a good relationship with both of them and our ambition is to win with this beautiful brand.”

Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel,