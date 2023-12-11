A special bike ride for this gentleman. The cyclist was taken off the road on the A59.

In these dark times it is sometimes necessary to be careful with cyclists without lights. You are approaching a roundabout, it is raining, it is dark, and suddenly a cyclist passes in front of you and automatically assumes that he has priority. Without lighting, of course.

Cycling without lights

These cyclists often do not realize that they are virtually invisible in these types of circumstances. You can sometimes only see them coming under a lamppost, but then you have to look very closely. Not everyone has a Porsche with Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus). Parents, keep an eye on your adolescent offspring. Buy a dot of lights from Action for a few euros so that they are visible in the dark.

Cyclist on the A59

It is important to pay close attention at a roundabout in built-up areas. Let alone when cyclists take the highway without lights. Bizarre, but true. The police picked a 20-year-old cyclist off the A59 in North Brabant last night. It turned out to be a Polish young man.

The cyclist had no lights. First he cycled with the traffic in the direction of Drunen. Later he turned around in the direction of Waalwijk. As if it wasn’t dangerous enough already.

Miraculously, the cyclist was not hit by a motorist. Several motorists who encountered the cyclist called 112. Fortunately, the police arrived quickly to escort the two-wheeler off the highway. The man was stopped in a quiet place. Without going into detail, the police say they have issued several fines. It is not known whether alcohol or drugs were involved.

Via Waalwijk Police on Facebook

