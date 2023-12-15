Sister Ilse combined cycling and gymnastics for a while. When it turned out that Ilse was blessed with a hefty dose of cycling talent, she went for it completely. And with success because last summer the woman from Enter became European champion in the women under 23 category.

“It wasn't actually my intention, I was going to ride for the team. But it suddenly turned out that I had a chance and could win the race. So cool!”, says a proud Ilse, who was also European champion at became the juniors.