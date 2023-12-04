Now you can make the Cybertruck even cooler.

If you’re a fan of the Cybertruck, you’re probably also a fan of science fiction. And then you will probably think an extra rugged version, ready for the apocalypse, is a cool idea. You can now make such a version, thanks to the brand new Invincible accessory line.

What you see here are not just nice renders, but parts that you can actually order. Not at Tesla itself, but at Unplugged Performance. This is a party that knows how to handle Teslas and has been offering all possible upgrades for years.

Now that the first Cybertrucks have been delivered, Unplugged Performance is ready to launch an extensive package of upgrades. These are all aimed at making the Cybertruck extra off-road worthy. And of course extra cool.

The package includes new bumpers, a bull bar, extra LED lighting and wheel arch extensions. Thanks to a lift kit, the Cybertruck stands 2.5 inches (6.35 centimeters) higher on its feet. The total ground clearance is therefore 49.53 centimeters. With this upgrade, the air suspension of the Cybertruck remains intact.

Unplugged Performance also offers two new rims for the Cybertruck, including the cool honeycomb rims you see in the images. Matching off-road tires from BF Goodrich should also not be missing.

This is all very nice, but the upgrades are not cheap. The lift kit alone will cost you €9,189. And if you want the Cybertruck exactly as shown in the pictures, you will spend no less than €41,709 in the Unplugged webshop. That’s quite a lot of money, especially when you consider that the entry-level version only costs just under 46 grand in the US.

This article Cybertruck UP Invincible is ready for the end of time first appeared on Ruetir.