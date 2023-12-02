CD Projekt RED demonstrates its interest in continuing to make Cyberpunk 2077 a better game.

Cyberpunk 2077 will receive another update full of new features

Just a few days ago, CD Projekt RED anticipated great news for Cyberpunk 2077 and the company is preparing its version 2.1, a game full of new features that will add eye-catching content to the game after its last major free update, update 2.0, which added a redesign to the cybernetic augmentation system and added a new police system along with other new features. Now, the following additions are finally announced.

The developer has announced that Version 2.1 of Cyberpunk 2077 will add 19 subway stations for quick trips or a casual trip with the option to go ahead at any time. The function will be completed after having completed Konpeki Plaza in the story and is only one of the many new features of the update that will add a radio for V that will allow listen to music on the streetautomatically turning off during conversations and sequences.

Among the settings, Adam Smasher will receive some improvements and promises to offer a more challenging fight, while Auto racing returns with discounts on new vehicles, highlighting five new motorcycles, Silverhand’s Porsche 911, unlockable through a possible new mission. There will also be gang car chases, bike tricks like wheelies and tilts, or throwing weapons like knives and axes. It is also worth noting that the highway will become a functional road with traffic.

Cyberpunk 2077 receives its Ultimate Edition

Cyberpunk 2077 version 2.1 will be released next Tuesday December 5 including new accessibility options, including a feature to remove the hacking minigame timer and another to interrupt romantic interest. On this day the Ultimate Edition of the game will also be released, which will bring together the original story of Mercenary V along with the Phantom Liberty expansionwhich a few days ago revealed its sales figures to indicate the interest rate of players who have opted for the DLC.

