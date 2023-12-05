Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Editiondeveloped and published by CD Projekt RED, is now available on PC, PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X|S. This is the definitive edition of the title from the Polish studio already famous for the The Witcher series. Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition contains the base game, its expansion Phantom Liberty and Update 2.0, which introduced several gameplay revisions and improvements to the game. This new release allows players to discover every story Night City has to offer, all in one edition.

Furthermore, the free update 2.1 is now available for current generation consoles and PC, introducing a host of new features such as a fully functional NCART meterpartners to hang out with, a Radioport that allows players to listen to music while exploring, and new vehicles, including the Porsche 911 Cabriolet and 5 new motorcycles.

Previous article

The Last of Us: Part 2 Remastered, the trailer on No Return