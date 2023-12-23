The dystopian future presented in works of the Cyberpunk genre includes the strong waves of violence that have fractured societies, both due to inequalities, the enormous gap between rich and poor and the activity of megacorporations in collusion with organized crime as de facto power. . Of course, this has been fiction for decades, but unfortunately it is not that far from reality, at least not in this debate that arose about Cyberpunk 2077.

A city in Mexico is more violent and has more homicides than Night City from Cyberpunk 2077

A reddit user addressed the danger of Night Citycity where the events of Cyberpunk 2077, in search of making some comparison in terms of violence with a real city. Waiting for a response from other parts of the world, attention was immediately drawn to Mexico Well, forum users pointed out that Cyberpunk 2077's Night City is surpassed by the reality of our country.

Specifically, data from the organization Seguridad Justicia y Paz (via Forbes) is cited, 9 Mexican cities occupied the Top 10 of the most violent in the world in 2022, considering those that are not in a situation of war. In this case, Colimacapital with the same name of the state, was considered the most dangerous city in the world due to its homicide rate of 181.94 per 100,000 inhabitants. Secondly, it was found Zamora, Michoacanwith a homicide rate of 177.73 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a dystopian future and yet it is surpassed by reality in some aspects

Well, in the case of the analysis carried out on Cyberpunk 2077's Night City, users committed an average of homicides to their population that is 6,964,425 inhabitants and they concluded that the homicide rate in this case would be 157.22 per 100,000a figure that would make it the third most dangerous city in the world if it were real.

The detail in question is that Cyberpunk was proposed as a work of fiction showing a terrible panorama in terms of violence when it was created in 1988 as a board and role-playing game by Mike Pondsmith. Cyberpunk 2077 turned that vision into a video game and according to its events, Night City is the result of decades that saw the passage and destruction of wars against organized crime, corporate wars and unification wars. Even with all this, the video game homicide rate would be below the reality that exists in Mexico, according to official data.

