Success against financial Cybercrime in Italy

Two thousand 729 fraudulent transactions, 879 ‘money mules’, frauds avoided for over 6 million euros. This is the Italian budget of the high-impact police operation called Emma (European money mule action), coordinated by Europol.

Now in its ninth edition and implemented by the Postal and Communications Police and the cyber police forces of 27 other countries, thanks also to the support of 2,822 credit institutions and other financial institutions, it has allowed a total of 10,736 fraudulent banking transactions to be identified and launch over 4,659 independent investigations, managing to prevent fraud for an estimated damage of 32 million euros. More than 10,759 ‘mules’ identified, as well as 474 organizers and coordinators.

The money mule is a person who, knowingly – because he is a member of a criminal organization, or because he is a person in need – or unknowingly – because he is attracted by false job offers published on the web – offers his identity to the opening of current accounts, credit cards and other payment instruments, to which sums of money resulting from cyber and financial attacks against companies or unsuspecting citizens are then credited.

“The phenomenon – explain the investigators – represents one of the consolidated and always present aspects of online fraud. These subjects constitute the last link in the chain through which criminals monetize the proceeds of crime. In the sector of combating financial cybercrime, the diffusion of these figures is alarming, and is endemic throughout the world.”

