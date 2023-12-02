The Italian coach, who has coached Palestine, South Sudan, Iran, Bulgaria and the United Arab Emirates, now leads the Africans: “The Head of State invited me to lunch after the first two victories in the qualifiers”

The bench globetrotter is making history in the heart of the Indian Ocean, halfway between Mozambique and Madagascar. Stefano Cusin, a Tuscan from Castiglion Fiorentino, has already coached in 14 countries, from Palestine to South Sudan. And since October he has been the coach of the national team of the Comoros Islands, a small archipelago that dreams big on the road to the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.