Israeli soldiers are cursed by contracting leishmania. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Dozens of Israeli soldiers are suspected of being infected with the leishmania parasite around the Gaza Strip. It was said to be a curse for Israeli soldiers who attacked Gaza residents.

Israel's Maariv newspaper reported, citing medical sources, that a dermatology clinic at an Israeli hospital was carrying out laboratory tests on dozens of soldiers.

“The leishmania parasite is transmitted to humans through the bites of tiny sand flies. Each bite leaves painful inflammatory skin lesions that do not heal and last for weeks. If left untreated, the lesions often leave permanent scars on the skin,” Maariv reports.

It was also reported that some soldiers had been withdrawn from operational activities due to their condition.

“All IDF (Israel Defense Forces) units undergo different treatments to prevent the spread of leishmania among troops. In this context, information packages on this issue have been distributed and insect repellent devices have been provided to soldiers in field units. “Any areas reported to have been affected by mosquito bites or soldiers have undergone preventive environmental treatment,” the IDF report said.

The IDF said all people suffering from suspected symptoms were examined by military dermatologists, given appropriate treatment, and if necessary, sent to specialized leishmania clinics.

IDF has a limited supply of leshcutan cream, which has been out of production for the past year, and in the future will provide treatment with similar products that will offer an alternative treatment. “In general, leishmania does not prevent the continued operation of affected soldiers. Complicated cases are diagnosed individually by dermatologists,” the IDF said.

