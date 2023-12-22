Curricé participated in La Voz 2020 and was a finalist for Antonio Orozco's team. The talent went very far and his voice conquered many people, but she did not manage to win.

Now in La Voz All Stars he hopes to go as far as possible and win the program. The young man has surprised with his spectacular voice and Pablo López has not taken long to recognize him.

Curricé has sung Radioactive by Imagine Dragon. His voice is unique and original and that is why Pablo López, Antonio Orozco and Luis Fonsi have turned their chair.

The three have brought out their best weapons to keep the talent and Pablo López has not hesitated to superblock Luis Fonsi: “How bad this feels,” said the Puerto Rican.

Although the talent was on Antonio Orozco's team, Curricé has gone directly to Pablo López's team: “In my first Audition Pablo López did not turn around and today he was the first to turn around,” he noted. What a moment!