Prominent product of the Wunderlich range, the Marathon screen is now also produced for the new BMW R 1300 GS and is available in two versions:

This windscreen was designed by Wunderlich technicians to offer optimal shelter and consequently high comfort while driving, especially on motorway sections. Made of PMMA plastic, it is 5 mm thick, and is characterized by an anti-scratch treatment, resistance to petrol and UV rays and does not generate optical distortions, thus offering an excellent view.

Of the Marathon screen, Wunderlich has also created a specific version for the BMW R 1300 GS versions equipped with ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control), where the shape of the windshield is designed so that the ACC radar is not covered. This is also available with a Transparent or Smoked finish.

Features at a glance:

Protection from wind and weather Transparent or smoked glass Aerodynamics developed for a significant reduction in turbulence Prevents muscle tension over long distances Optimal visibility, without optical distortions Thanks to the manufacturing technology, the screen has no protective edge, improving visibility Anti-scratch, resistant to UV rays and petrolEasy assemblyThe supply includes the screen with specific supports

Prezzo: 204,94 euro, 5 year warranty