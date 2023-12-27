Meat grown in Europe? The Ivy Farm Experience

In many European countries, research on cultured meat is progressing quickly, and the moment of the first authorizations and commercialization seems to be closer. As Il Fatto Alimentare reports, an example is given by Oxford University-born Ivy Farm Technologies is already producing Angus and Wagyu pork and beef in its pilot plants. Plants that FoodNavigator went to visit, then publishing a video (in English) in which the CEO Richard Dillon talks with the journalist Oliver Morrison on the technical and development aspects.

The procedure is known: cells from the animal's muscle or adipose tissue are taken and the stem cells inside are identified (which represent only 0.001% of the total). Once isolated, the cells grow in bioreactors with appropriate culture broths that contain vitamins, mineral salts, amino acids, growth factors and lipids. Much of the current research is aimed at obtaining new culture media. The first ones used, in fact, were those intended for biomedical uses, with purity levels not necessary for meat and extremely expensive. Once the pulp has been obtained, we move on to the processing phase. The goal is to give the meat the right consistency and composition, depending on your needs. For example, the meat obtained may have different fat percentages, or contain vegetable ingredients. All this takes about two weeks, compared to the two years that normally constitute the life cycle of an animal such as a beef cattle.

To explain the level of sustainability of cultured meat, Dillon uses the calorie conversion parameter, i.e. how many calories (from feed) are needed for the animal to produce one (of meat). For beef you need between 25-50 calories, for pork around 15 and for chicken you need 7 calories to produce one. Ivy Farm, in its pilot plant, puts 3-4 calories into the culture media to produce 1 calorie of cultured meat, but wants to get to 2-3. A balance sheet that makes it clear what the advantages are in terms of yield.

To these we must add those for health, since cultured meat does not require the addition of antibiotics. Furthermore, all the ingredients are carefully controlled and the ratio between the various nutrients is known (and can be modified). Added to this are the benefits in terms of emissions and resource consumption. A study by the University of Delft attests to around 90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and land consumption compared to beef, and around 66% in water consumption.

From a regulatory point of view, Ivy Farm has already submitted approval dossiers to the British Food Standards Agency (FSA) at the beginning of 2023. In the meantime, he is talking to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Singapore authorities. The company aims to get the green light by 2024 in the US and hopes that the British authorities will be equally quick. His plan involves initially producing for companies that already own brands and are used to making meat products, as well as for some restaurants. At a later stage, when the factories are fully operational, we should also move on to direct-to-consumer production.

Meat grown in Europe? The RESPECTfarms project

Another example of a project in full swing is that of RESPECTfarms, launched with European structural funds (900 thousand euros) at the beginning of 2023. The idea is to support the creation of small bioreactors directly on farms, so that the entire cycle is zero km and involving farmers in the food transition. The video tells the experience of a Dutch farmer who is planning, together with an architect and some specialized technicians, the renovation of his stable. The objective is to host, in an area specifically designed, a section for the production of meat grown with cells from his animals, without slaughtering any of them. Priority will obviously be given to hygiene and microbiological safety. The entire process will be controlled, supported by renewable (solar) and closed-cycle energy, because the animals will be fed with vegetables produced on site and the waste will also be reused.

The RESPECTfarms consortium includes Mosa Meat, the company founded by the pioneer Mark Post, who first created cultured meat, Priva, a leading company in agricultural technologies, together with Rügenwalder Mühle, a German company that has been working on alternatives for years to meat, the Swiss farmers' union Fenaco Genossenschaft, the cooperative bank Rabobank and the Belgian animal rights NGO Gaia. The idea is to design and build, over the next 18 months, a series of pilot plants in the participating countries – the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium and Switzerland – to study the feasibility and any critical issues.

