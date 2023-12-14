Experience the soulful journey of the iconic album “Sweetness” of Prophetic Culture, like never before, with its captivating instrumental versions. Each track reveals the band's musicianship, offering a transcendent exploration of rhythms reggae and latin. The absence of vocals highlights the instrumental prowess, allowing listeners to immerse themselves in the pure essence of Cultura Profética's art.

From the rhythmic beat of “The complicity” to the relaxing melodies of “Let go of the moorings”, each note tells a story. This instrumental performance breathes new life into this timeless album, inviting enthusiasts and newcomers alike to enjoy the instrumental magic of “La Dulzura.”

This iconic album was certified GOLD, spending 50 weeks on the chart. Latin Billboard con “The complicity” and has transcended generations, leaving its mark on Latin Americans with songs like “The Wait”, “Lower the Tension”, “Ilegal”, “To Be” or “Rhymes to Seduce”.

It has reached more than one billion views on various platforms. It has been played in the United States, Latin America and Europe for over 12 years. He was nominated in the delivery 22 of the Billboard Latin Music Awards as “Best Latin Pop Album by Group or Duo.”

