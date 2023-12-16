Inter's Colombian undergoes surgery in Turku: the decision was also made due to excessive pain

Juan Cuadrado will undergo surgery at the beginning of next week, Tuesday or Wednesday, in Turku, Finland with the staff of Professor Orava, a luminary when it comes to Achilles tendon surgeries. A 3-4 month stop is expected for him. A “cleaning” of the tendon is planned, of the part that is now thicker and bothers him. The former Juventus player tried to grit his teeth and, after two months in the infirmary, from the end of November onwards he made 5 appearances. Now, however, he has decided to give in to the pain and will have surgery.

orava and his staff

—

Orava is a luminary of Achilles tendon operations and his right-hand man, Professor Lempainen, over the last few years has operated on Florenzi, Spinazzola and Cristante, among others. Naturally, Cuadrado will be accompanied in Finland by one of the members of the Inter medical staff who will continue to deal with the former Juventus player's recovery, which expires on 30 June. In theory he can return before the end of the season, but since it is a delicate operation, it will be necessary to evaluate what the responses of Juan's body will be.