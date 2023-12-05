After a long crypto winter, the last few weeks seem to be pointing to a major trend change in the cryptocurrency market. If a week ago bitcoin exceeded $35,000 in value, that progression has continued and we are witnessing a new boost in the value of this and other cryptocurrencies.

$42,000. A few hours ago the value of a bitcoin was above that $42,000 barrier, something that had not happened since April 2022. At that time the Terra and its LUNA token debacle was taking place —not to mention that of FTX , among others—what many described as the “Lehman Brothers” of this segment. The market seems to have left that behind, and we have been growing relatively steadily for a few weeks now. At the time of writing the news, bitcoin has dropped slightly in value and is around $41,600.

Good news for Ethereum. The usual correlation between bitcoin and Ethereum is still present, and ETH has also grown 6% in value in the last 24 hours. This cryptocurrency has exceeded $2,200, a value that we have not seen for 18 months. There are tokens that are even more favored: Coinbase’s COIN grew 9%, for example, while others like Binance’s BMB—very affected by the latest events—have barely changed in value.

ETFs are behind everything. As happened a few weeks ago, the reason for this impulse is the expectation generated by the potential approval in the US of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This financial mechanism would simplify investing in cryptocurrencies for a large number of investors, and would open the doors to a much broader spectrum of the public, causing a kind of institutional validation for certain cryptocurrencies.

Cyber ​​optimism. There are currently 13 applications for ETFs focused on Bitcoin, and Bloomberg analysts revealed For a few days they have been hoping that most or all of them will be approved before January 10, 2024. These and other comments have restored optimism after the severe falls that the market suffered in the last year and a half. Some analysts return here to the hyper-optimistic forecasts, and believe that by the end of 2024 bitcoin could reach $100,000 or $125,000, which they point to, for example, in Matrixport, a consultancy focused on cryptocurrencies.

Bull run. Coindesk quotes Lucy Hu, Metalpha analyst. According to his view “The market is increasingly expecting a rate cut in the coming year, and investors are increasingly bullish on the prospects of Bitcoin ETF filings from some of the biggest names in asset management.” “This is an official declaration of a bull run, and the price could see further rallies in the coming weeks.”

And halving on the horizon. It is also important to talk about the fact that the next bitcoin halving is approaching. It is expected to occur in April 2024, and with it there are usually important movements in the value of this cryptocurrency: in previous events of this type – which occur every four years, more or less – there have also been notable increases in its value.

