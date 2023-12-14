Crunchyroll does not stop renewing itself to continue being the best anime streaming service. The year is about to end, but that will not stop the flow of animes, but there are already a lot scheduled to debut in the following days and throughout the last season of 2023 that will reach Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll today revealed the release schedule planned for winter 2023, among which there are not only debuts of completely new anime, such as Solo Leveling o Metallic Rougebut also those animes that will have simulcast.

Below you can see the list of animes with their respective release dates. Something interesting is that there are also animes that are not yet announced.

What animes are on their way to Crunchyroll?

Solo Leveling — January 6 TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy (Season 2) — January 8 Metallic Rouge — January 10 BUCCHIGIRI?! — January 13 Unannounced anime — no release date

New Simulcasts

BURN THE WITCH #0.8 — 29 de diciembre de 2023

Fluffy Paradise — 1 de enero

Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage — 3 de enero

Classroom of the Elite (Temporada 3) — 3 de enero

A Sign of Affection — 6 de enero

Sasaki and Peeps — 5 de enero

The Undead Unwanted Adventurer — 5 de enero

The Demon Prince of Momochi House — 5 de enero

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic — 5 de enero

Solo Leveling — 6 de enero

Tales of Wedding Rings — 6 de enero

7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! — 7 de enero

Banished from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside (Temporada 2) — 7 de enero

HIGH CARD (Temporada 2) — 8 de enero

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! — 8 de enero

The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil — 8 de enero

TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy- (Temporada 2) — 8 de enero

Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I’m Not the Demon Lord — 9 de enero

Metallic Rouge — 10 de enero

Sengoku Youko — 10 de enero

Delusional Monthly Magazine — 11 de enero

BUCCHIGIRI?! — 13 de enero

(i)Meiji Gekken: 1874 — 14 de enero

The Fire Hunter (Temporada 2) — 14 de enero

Doctor Elise: The Royal Lady with the Lamp — enero

MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES (Temporada 2) — enero

The Witch and the Beast — enero

As if that were not enough, this winter season there will also be very popular animes that will continue in their simulcast format, as well as others that will receive dubbing in Latin and Iberian Spanish.

Below you can see the lists.

Simulcasts that will continue in winter 2023

Captain Tsubasa: Junior Youth Arc

Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

One Piece

Shangri-La Frontier

Soaring Sky! Precure

The Apothecary Diaries

Which Crunchyroll animes will receive dubbing in winter 2023?

A sign of Affection (Latin dub) Banished from the Hero's Party (Season 2, Latin dub) BUCCHIGIRI?! (Latin dub) Classroom of The Elite (Season 3, Latin dub) Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! (Latin dub) MASHLE (Season 2, Latin and Iberian dub) Metallic Rouge (Season 2, Latin and Iberian dub) Solo Leveling (Season 2, Latin and Iberian dub) Tales of Wedding Rings (Latin dub) The Demon Prince of Momochi House (Latin dub) The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic (Latin dub) TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy- (Season 2, Latin dub)

What do you think of the animes that are on their way to Crunchyroll? Are there any that you were hoping for that are on the list? Tell us in the comments.

