Crunchyroll does not stop renewing itself to continue being the best anime streaming service. The year is about to end, but that will not stop the flow of animes, but there are already a lot scheduled to debut in the following days and throughout the last season of 2023 that will reach Crunchyroll.
Crunchyroll today revealed the release schedule planned for winter 2023, among which there are not only debuts of completely new anime, such as Solo Leveling o Metallic Rougebut also those animes that will have simulcast.
Below you can see the list of animes with their respective release dates. Something interesting is that there are also animes that are not yet announced.
What animes are on their way to Crunchyroll?
Solo Leveling — January 6 TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy (Season 2) — January 8 Metallic Rouge — January 10 BUCCHIGIRI?! — January 13 Unannounced anime — no release date
New Simulcasts
BURN THE WITCH #0.8 — 29 de diciembre de 2023
Fluffy Paradise — 1 de enero
Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage — 3 de enero
Classroom of the Elite (Temporada 3) — 3 de enero
A Sign of Affection — 6 de enero
Sasaki and Peeps — 5 de enero
The Undead Unwanted Adventurer — 5 de enero
The Demon Prince of Momochi House — 5 de enero
The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic — 5 de enero
Solo Leveling — 6 de enero
Tales of Wedding Rings — 6 de enero
7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! — 7 de enero
Banished from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside (Temporada 2) — 7 de enero
HIGH CARD (Temporada 2) — 8 de enero
Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! — 8 de enero
The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil — 8 de enero
TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy- (Temporada 2) — 8 de enero
Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I’m Not the Demon Lord — 9 de enero
Metallic Rouge — 10 de enero
Sengoku Youko — 10 de enero
Delusional Monthly Magazine — 11 de enero
BUCCHIGIRI?! — 13 de enero
(i)Meiji Gekken: 1874 — 14 de enero
The Fire Hunter (Temporada 2) — 14 de enero
Doctor Elise: The Royal Lady with the Lamp — enero
MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES (Temporada 2) — enero
The Witch and the Beast — enero
Anime sin anunciar — fecha sin anunciar
Anime sin anunciar — fecha sin anunciar
Anime sin anunciar — fecha sin anunciar
Anime sin anunciar — fecha sin anunciar
Anime sin anunciar — fecha sin anunciar
Anime sin anunciar — fecha sin anunciar
Anime sin anunciar — fecha sin anunciar
As if that were not enough, this winter season there will also be very popular animes that will continue in their simulcast format, as well as others that will receive dubbing in Latin and Iberian Spanish.
Below you can see the lists.
Simulcasts that will continue in winter 2023
Captain Tsubasa: Junior Youth Arc
Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange
Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
One Piece
Shangri-La Frontier
Soaring Sky! Precure
The Apothecary Diaries
Which Crunchyroll animes will receive dubbing in winter 2023?
A sign of Affection (Latin dub) Banished from the Hero's Party (Season 2, Latin dub) BUCCHIGIRI?! (Latin dub) Classroom of The Elite (Season 3, Latin dub) Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! (Latin dub) MASHLE (Season 2, Latin and Iberian dub) Metallic Rouge (Season 2, Latin and Iberian dub) Solo Leveling (Season 2, Latin and Iberian dub) Tales of Wedding Rings (Latin dub) The Demon Prince of Momochi House (Latin dub) The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic (Latin dub) TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy- (Season 2, Latin dub)
What do you think of the animes that are on their way to Crunchyroll? Are there any that you were hoping for that are on the list? Tell us in the comments.
