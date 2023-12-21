Three titles won in four years. This is enough to explain the motivations that pushed Andrea Crugnola to confirm, through his social channels, the winning partnership that last season crowned him the absolute dominator of the top Italian rally series.

To defend the title in the Italian Absolute Rally Championship, the driver from Varese will once again be at the wheel of his Citroen C3 managed by FPF Sport again in 2024 and will once again be navigated by Pietro Elia Ometto.

The first major confirmation of next season thus comes from the reigning Champion, who had already announced his desire to give continuity to the winning project to the microphones of ACI Sport TV during the last round of the Monza Rally.

Andrea Crugnola, Pietro Elia Ometto, FPF Sport, Citroen C3 Rally2

These are the words of Andrea Crugnola for the confirmation: “I am very happy to announce that also next season I will continue with the #C3Rally2Family and FPF Sport. With Pietro at my side, I am confident that we will be able to continue writing successful pages in the Italian Overall Championship Rally 2024”.

“We are extremely happy to continue to have Andrea Crugnola in the Citroen family and to face the 2024 Italian Rally Championship together with him”, comments Didier Clément, Head of Customer Competitions at Stellantis Motorsport”.

“Last year Andrea was brilliant and won the title for the third time at the wheel of a C3 Rally2 managed by the FPF Sport team. We are proud to continue to support this team in a championship that is always hotly contested and followed by a passionate and numerous.”

“We are thrilled to continue this extraordinary collaboration with Andrea – explains Michele Fabbri, of FPF Sport – the synergy between the driver and the team has been fundamental to past successes. We are determined to maintain this winning spirit in the 2024 season. With our commitment, and the continued support of Citroën Racing, we expect great things for the future.”