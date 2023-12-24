Suara.com – The Israeli army invaded the city of Tulkarem and the Nour Shams refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Saturday (23/12/2023) evening local time.

A large force of Israeli soldiers, accompanied by two military bulldozers, stormed the city from the west, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The news agency added that unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) carried out reconnaissance flights overhead.

Israeli forces surrounded Nour Shams, east of Tulkarem, and imposed a tight siege, the report also noted that bulldozers destroyed the main waterway feeding Nour Shams and “bulldozed the main road adjacent to the camp, and destroyed its infrastructure.”

Several Palestinian homes were also raided and their occupants questioned. Violent confrontations also occurred between Palestinians and Israeli troops.

This is the third attack on refugee camps this month and the second in a week.

At least five Palestinians were killed in a UAV attack in Nour Shams on December 17.

Meanwhile, 13 other Palestinians, including five children, were killed in an attack 30 hours earlier on October 19.

While world attention is focused on Gaza, where Israel's offensive since Hamas on October 7 has killed more than 20,250 Palestinians and caused a humanitarian catastrophe, violence in the West Bank is escalating.

At least 300 Palestinians have been killed in clashes with Israeli forces, raids and attacks by illegal Jewish settlers since October. (Source: Antara/Anadolu)