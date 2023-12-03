Suara.com – Crowd chaos colored the end of the match between PSIS Semarang who hosted PSS Sleman in the continuation of BRI Liga 1 2023/2024 at the Jatidiri Stadium in Semarang, Sunday (3/12/2023).

As quoted from ANTARA, spectators in the North stands went to the edge of the field after being involved in a dispute when the match entered extra time.

It is not yet known what caused the chaos which caused the match to stop and the players from both teams left the field.

Referee Rio Permana Putra finally blew the long whistle to signal the end of the match even though some of the players had left the field.

In this match, PSIS Semarang managed to beat PSS Sleman through Carlos Fortes’ single goal.

PSIS scored a goal through Carlos Fortes’ penalty at the end of the first half.

PSIS Semarang coach Gilbert Agius said that PSIS did not play well in the first half

“The first half didn’t play well. PSS put pressure on,” he said.

In the locker room, he said, the team talks about two to three things in the locker room.

In the second half, he continued, PSIS played better even though they faced small problems.

Meanwhile PSS Sleman coach Risto Vidakovic said the players showed 100 percent hard work in this match.

In the second half, he said, PSS who were left behind had to take risks.

“That’s why in the second half PSIS created many opportunities,” he said.

However, he appreciated the performance of his team even though they had not been able to score points.