Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Co-Director Peter Ramsey Criticized Disney CEO Bob Iger Following His Latest Comments About The Marvels

Peter Ramsey described as “incredible level of shit” the comments made by Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, about the reasons why The Marvels crashed at the box office on November 30 at the New York Times Dealbook Summit. where he stated that The Marvels’ box office problems were due to a lack of supervision.

Ramsey added: “Nothing happens in those movies without a lot of scrutiny from Feige and company. Marvel’s problems seem to run deeper than that.” To a comment that Thor: Love and Thunder needed more oversight, the director responded: “How do you know it wasn’t ‘oversight’ that caused what you don’t like?”

You can read the entire thread below:

Astounding level of bullshit https://t.co/E4Rj1NHMd7 — Peter (or is it?) Ramsey (@pramsey342) November 30, 2023

The words words of controversy

Iger’s words proved hugely controversial, leading fans, industry figures and journalists to criticize him. Iger defended that the failure of The Marvels at the box office is due to the fact that “It was filmed during Covid. There wasn’t as much supervision on set, so to speak, where we have executives (who) really oversee what’s done day in and day out.” Iger also said that Disney makes “too many sequels,” repeating his claims from earlier this year that Disney would prioritize quality over quantity in the future. A statement to which Ramsey responded with a question: “Whose idea was it that there were so many sequels?”

The Marvels post-credits

The failure at the box office for The Marvels is more than evident, the film so far has not managed to recover its budget of 220 million dollars, it has barely grossed just over 189 million dollars to date worldwide.

Peter Ramsey co-directed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, along with Bob Persichetti and Rodney Rothman. The film was released on December 14, 2018, and grossed $384 million on a budget of $90 million. This year, its sequel Crossing the Multiverse was released, repeating the success of the first, almost doubling the box office collection of the first film with 690 million worldwide. The final film in the Spider-Verse trilogy: Beyond the Spider-Verse currently has no planned release date.

