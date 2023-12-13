From the D to Turin without ever getting to his head: from the car to the disco, what a story… On Friday he returns to his Genoa

The cross was so beautiful that Massimiliano Allegri couldn’t contain himself. «But what cross did he put in?» the Juventus coach shouted to his deputy, Marco Landucci, after the 1-0 goal against Napoli. The protagonists were the scorer Federico Gatti and the assistman Andrea Cambiaso, author of the perfect pass: cross from the right returning to the left, which however did not surprise those who know him and have followed him for some time. Just rewind the tape a couple of years and look at a Cagliari-Genoa 2-3 from September 2021, when Ballardini’s team overturned the 0-2 with 3 headed goals, 2 of which came from Cambiaso’s inventions from right. That shy boy who played in Serie D 4 seasons ago will return to Genoa on Friday and challenge the club of his beginnings, which he will carry in his heart forever. Meanwhile, Juventus has discovered that they have a treasure at home, who in a few months has won over everyone with his intelligence on the pitch and his humility off it.