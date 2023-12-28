Xbox is discovered using art generated by Artificial Intelligence to promote indie games and fans criticize the irony because of the account that did it: the one dedicated to indie studios.

The art generated by Artificial intelligence It is a topic of heated debate, especially due to the implications it may have for the future work of graphic designers and artists, and generates a lot of rejection.

Despite how much the techniques have advanced to generate images and illustrations created by artificial intelligence, using algorithms that study and copy thousands of images on the Internet, it is very easy to identify art generated by AI.

So it didn't take long for fans to notice that this tweet from the Xbox indies account (ID@Xbox) had uploaded an art featuring “AI” art (spotted by Kotaku).

The criticism did not take long to arrive, and It didn't take long for the tweet to be discreetly deleted.without issuing any type of clarification or apology.

Fans point out the irony of ID@Xbox using AI-generated art

At first glance, it's not the worst AI-generated image we've seen, but if you zoom in on the faces of the kids playing in the snow or the man sitting on the giant D, you'll see deformed eyes.

Responses to the tweet pointed out how ironic it was. use AI generated art by the ID @ Xbox account, the account and initiative dedicated to highlighting the work created by indie studios, often small studios, which are the ones most at risk due to the rise in the use of Artificial Intelligence tools to replace artists.

A few months ago, Ubisoft had another similar one, when several accounts simultaneously posted messages (on Halloween) with AI-generated Assassin's Creed art… with even more unfortunate results then.

But Microsoft is betting big on AI: Xbox recently partnered with Inworld to develop characters, stories or missions with AI, and its financial director said that AI will be a turning point in the history of video games, but without get wet in the impact it will have on the human factor.

Other interesting articles:

Movies and series where humanity has faced artificial intelligence

And also

Discover more about Javier Escribano, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more