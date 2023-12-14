Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, is criticized for statements in which he is evident after having fired almost 900 people this year.

Epic Gamesthe company behind Fortnite and the Unreal Engine, has been one of the many companies that have made massive layoffs in 2023.

In September, it became known that Epic Games had laid off 870 peopleabout 16% of the workforce.

That is why the words that Tim Sweeney, the CEO of Epic Games, said in an interview in The Verge have attracted a lot of attention. Asked why Fortnite can't be played on the Steam Deck, Sweeney said “if only we had more programmers.”

Patrick Klepekeditor at Remap Radio, shared the quote on Twitter: “What a stupid thing for Tim Sweeney to say this after laying off 830 people this year,” which has generated great indignation on the social network.

The full response was this: “If only we had a few more programmers. The problem is Linux. I love the Steam Deck hardware. Valve has done an incredible job there; I wish they would reach tens of millions of users, and that will be time in which it would make sense to support it.”

That is, in the end the real reason why the Steam Deck does not have Fortnite It is not for lack of programmersbut because the potential audience is too small: if it had sold tens of millions of units, Epic Games will be there.

So why say that I wish they had more programmers in a year in which they have laid off 16% of the workforce?

Epic Games won the first round against Apple

The interview with Sweeney occurred just after Epic Games has beaten Google in the trial in which the creators of Fortnite argued that Google had an illegal monopoly in the app distribution markets.

In recent months, Fortnite has also achieved record numbers of users, thanks to new features such as the “remake” of the first Fortnite map and now new modes like LEGO Fortnite.