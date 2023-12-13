Review of Los Farad, the eight-episode series by Mariano Barroso for Prime Video starring Pedro Casablanc, Nora Navas, Miguel Herrán and Susana Abaitua. Premieres this December 12.

Prime Video launches today Los Farad, the new series of Mariano Barroso (The day after tomorrow, The invisible line) focused on the Marbella high society of the late 80s and its connections with arms trafficking.

The cast brings together great performers such as Susana Abaitua, Nora Navas, Pedro Casablanc or Miguel Herrán, among others, joined by Fernando Tejero, Adam Jezierski or Amparo Piñero.

It is a series of eight episodes of about 45 minutes longnarrated by the main protagonist, Oskar (Miguel Herrán), a young orphan from Aluche who meets Sara Farad (Susana Abaitua) by chance while considering stopping being an aerobics instructor in a gym to start his own business with his uncle. Manuel (Fernando Tejero).

Becoming part of this clan is going to change his life: Leo and Carmen (Pedro Casablanc and Nora Navas) have numerous properties and a lifestyle that leaves him surprised. As much or more than their “export and import” businesses.

Head over heels in love with Sara and with the doors of paradise wide open, Oskar will try to please the patriarch at all costs until, after a while, he finds himself in the position of competing with Sara’s brother, Hugo (Adam Jezierski), obsessed with vindicating himself in the business and facing moral dilemmas in a war between eternal enemies.

The business of death

Mariano Barroso focuses on a crucial moment for the purchase and sale of arms: the Cold War and relates the big names on the world geopolitical map with those of an (apparently) simple family of commission agents who work as intermediaries dealing between the two large blocks from a relativistic posture of “having everything in order and legally” that is far from reality.

In this sense, the series is ambitious, but It does not err on the side of being excessively morbid or going over the line in any aspect: there is sex and violence when the story requires it.but that is not the central axis but that of the family’s internal wars on the one hand, in addition to its conflicts with the competition and, on the other, the evolution of major armed clashes as a global background.

Maybe The Farads It may be a bit of a contemplative series, with that voice-over that guides us through the story from beginning to end and that chews up the plot too much to make it digestible, but it also knows how to play with the eighties aesthetic to create a recognizable atmosphere.

The tacky, the kitsch and the glamorous come together in a staging of great aesthetic overflows in which tergal tracksuits are combined with black-tie cocktails. The soundscape is just as eclectic, going from music with synthesizers to the great themes of Julio Iglesias or beautiful piano scores composed by Vicente Ortiz Gimeno for the occasion.

The mix of music is one of the sweets that the audience can taste, along with a story that in its final two episodes takes several unexpected turns. In the end, As in other works by Barroso, we find a dissection of the human soul, of our own nature.

From the script, the characters are not judged by the decisions they make when they find themselves at different crossroads, it is up to the spectators to take the appropriate distance to think about what they would do in their place.

Of course, taking into account that they are still pawns on a very broad and convoluted game board in which, apart from great economic and strategic interests, sometimes it simply dominates the gut, the ego and the hunger for power inherent to our voracious nature. To decide who is the king of the jungle.

VALUATION:

It is easy for Los Farad to captivate the public’s attention for several reasons: a dedicated cast, an absorbing plot and a local story with a global reach that explains the geopolitical and ideological interests of the late 80s.

THE BEST:

The twists in the story of the last two episodes of the series and the soundtrack by Vicente Ortiz Gimeno.

WORST:

The voice-over of the protagonist is sometimes too artificial and takes the viewer out of the narrative.