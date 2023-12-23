The movie Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is now in theaters and it is a perfect summary of everything that has gone wrong in the DCEU, which has come to an end.

I had some hopes that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom would be the finishing touch to the DCEU, a film saga that has left us lights and shadows. But reality has prevailed and this film is one more demonstration of the potential that the characters had and how poorly they have been handled. Not even James Wan, a director with an incredible career who has proven to be a genius of horror and action, has been able to lift the franchise and leave us with a good taste in our mouths.

Because, when Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom ends, the first thought is: I hope the next ones know how to do something better. But the key question is: Is it really that bad? The answer is that the weak moments outweigh the good. The chemistry that Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson have is diluted with a very flat story, the good action scenes are lost with a chaotic montage and the recreation of the underwater world is blurred with fast sequences that you don't even know what is happening.

What is it about?

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom begins with a review of the first installment, in case we didn't remember something we saw in 2018 and that we can watch as many times as we want on HBO Max. Then they explain to us that Arthur Curry is now the father and king of Atlantis, a job that he hates since he is very boring and they do not let him continue with the reforms that he intends to make. Everything gets complicated when David Kane finds an ancient black trident that gives him strength and control of an ancient technology capable of devastating the sea and the surface. That trident belonged to Kordax, leader of the lost kingdom of Necrus, which was sealed with the magic of Atlan. When David Kane with his new powers attacks Atlantis, Arthur Curry comes to the conclusion that he needs his brother Orm to find the villain. So together they begin an adventure to save the Earth.

Aquaman and the lost kingdom

The cast includes Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as David Kane, Amber Heard as Mera, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, Randall Park as Stephen Shin, Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry, and Dolph Lundgren as Nereus , Martin Short as Kingfish, Jani Zhao as Stingray, Pilou Asbæk as Kordax, Indya Moore as Karshon, John Rhys-Davies as Brine and Vincent Regan as Atlan.

Criticism of Aquaman and the lost kingdom.

Warning SPOILERS. The film has tried to follow in the wake of the first installment, which in 2018 moved away a little from the proposal of other DCEU stories and showed something much more cheerful and bright. For this reason, it became the most successful with a collection of more than 1,151 million dollars. But on this occasion the play has not gone so well, since they have lowered the level a little and there is a certain exhaustion in that formula. So the final result is an inconsequential adventure where the only thing the protagonists do is face increasingly bizarre beings, from shark men, giant grasshoppers or carnivorous plants. But with a certain feeling that everything is very predictable, in addition, abusing the impression that someone is going to die and they save him at the last second. This happens about 4 or 5 times, so the effect is diluted. Furthermore, the movie does something that I don't like at all and that is about explaining what is happening, in true Ocean's Eleven style. For a heist movie it's fine, but in a superhero movie it seems like they haven't been able to explain things well with what we're seeing at that moment.

Another feeling that the film leaves me with is that Jason Momoa has not taken the film so seriously. In fact, it seems like he's out of shape. Thank goodness he has a suit that shows off his abs. On the other hand, we must talk about the character of Mera, played by Amber Heard. Since it seems that they have cut back on the scenes when the protagonist is at his house with the baby and in fact it seems that they have re-shot them, but then he has very good moments saving Aquaman on several occasions. Therefore, eliminating it from those moments does not make much sense either, regardless of what happened and the personal problems between actors during filming.

Warner Bros Pictures

Conclusion.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is a chaotic film, with a very weak story that is reminiscent of Thor: The Dark World (2013), one of the worst Marvel Studios films and which puts an end to the DCEU. A saga that could have been brutal if they had interconnected the stories well and everything made more sense, but due to different circumstances, almost all related to the poor management of Warner Bros. by the DC Comics characters, they have not managed to succeed over time. big. Also, they could have saved the post-credits scene…

I'm also interested in your opinion about Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which you can leave me in the opinion section.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.