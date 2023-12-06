Suara.com – A man named Agos Gemoy received criminal threats when he removed legislative candidate stickers at his house. Even though the legislative candidate’s sticker was randomly attached to his house without permission.

“Removed the legislative candidate’s sticker that was pasted on his house without permission, instead he was told to apologize and was threatened with legal action,” wrote the account X @/kegblgnunfaedh which shared the video of this story, Wednesday (6/12/2023).

In the video, Agos Gemoy admits that he received intimidation from a party. He admitted that he was summoned after making a viral video complaining about sticking legislative candidate stickers without permission at his house.

“I received a summons regarding a viral TikTok video containing a legislative candidate’s sticker pasting without permission by one of the legislative candidates’ team,” said Agos in his video.

Agos explained that he was actually accused of creating a hoax narrative by the legislative candidate’s team. As a result, he was asked to immediately provide clarification and apologize for his viral video.

“I was considered to be creating hoax narratives and narratives that cornered this party. According to the contents of the summons, I was asked to apologize and clarify openly,” said Agos.

“Good. I, Agos Gemoy, apologize to the parties who felt harmed by what I did,” he continued.

However, Agos questioned what was wrong with this case. The reason is, he, as an ordinary citizen, also feels disadvantaged when there are individuals who, without permission, stick to legislative candidate stickers in their house without permission.

“But I have permission to ask, ‘Is it wrong for the lower classes to express their protest and objection to parties who put legislative candidate stickers in my private house without permission?'” asked Agos.

Agos continued that if he was wrong, he apologized. This TikToker also revealed that the legislative candidate’s team had urged him to delete the video about sticking stickers without permission within three days.

“If my actions were indeed wrong, I apologize profusely for my cloudiness and ignorance,” said Agos.

“Within three days, the party requested that the TikTok video of stickers being attached without permission be taken down (deleted),” he concluded.