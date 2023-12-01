The first time was in Portugal. At the beginning of November, the government of Prime Minister Antonio Costa was overwhelmed by accusations of corruption and influence peddling for an unprecedented reason: a lithium deposit. The scandal concerned two projects linked to the ecological and digital transition, one for a green hydrogen production plant in Sines, but above all the project to explore a lithium deposit in an area in the north of the country. Both have a common characteristic: they serve the ecological and digital transition that the EU needs. The new gold, in short, the green one.

Because lithium, an essential component for car and smartphone batteries, together with other minerals including cobalt, manganese, or silicon, boron and phosphorus with which photovoltaic panels are produced, up to the precious and versatile rare earths will be increasingly at the center of a global contest for the supply of clean energy and digital components. A dispute in which the EU is in trouble compared to the other main players in the green revolution, the USA and China among all. And now he tries, albeit with difficulty, to recover.

Green gold rush

A few months ago, geologists identified a deposit of the precious material several hundred meters deep underground in Campagnano Romano, not by chance near a volcanic area such as that of Lake Bracciano. ISPRA has registered the presence of approximately three thousand sites in Italy from which various critical raw materials can be extracted. The difference is that, in Campagnano as elsewhere on the peninsula, there is not yet a concrete plan for the exploitation of the deposits.

Only by returning to the Portuguese case can we open a glimmer of what could happen in our home country in the future. There the opposition of local communities exploded in the name of environmental protection against the plans to exploit the deposits. We are talking about 65 million euros from the British Savannah Resources for the extraction of 60 thousand tons of lithium. A quantity that will allow us to produce around half a million electric batteries every year. But that did not convince the inhabitants of Covas do Barroso, the town in whose immediate vicinity open-air wells should be built which, according to local communities, would damage agricultural activity and contaminate the environment.

Thus the protest in a rural area raised a case that led to a judicial investigation and, in cascade, to the point of hitting the buildings of power in Lisbon.

Brussels, do something!

Does the green transition put the environmental stability of the territory at risk? While waiting to resolve the contradiction, the EU cannot wait. On the contrary, she is forced to run.

Last November 13th in Brussels, the Spanish rotating presidency of the Council reached an agreement with Parliament and the EU Commission – from which the first legislative proposal came in March this year. The objective is to start the process of the Regulation on Critical Raw Materials (Critical Raw Material Act), with the hope of seeing it approved already at the beginning of 2024, possibly before the elections next June. Once 34 critical raw materials have been identified, 17 of which are defined as “strategic”, the EU aims to reduce its dependence on imports. It does so by looking both inside and outside the borders of the 27.

At an internal level, the objective is to extract at least 10%, process 40%, also aiming to recycle 15% (but in the compromise reached in November the recycling bar is raised up to 25%) of the annual requirement . On the global scene, the aim is to diversify supplier countries, ensuring that no more than 65% of a single metal is imported from a single non-EU country.

Chinese bead

«It is the turning point for safe and sustainable access to vital inputs for the green and digital transition and for our strategic industries», commented the President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, once the agreement was reached. “We are at the foundation of European strategic autonomy”, echoed Teresa Ribera Rodriguez, Spanish Minister of the Ecological Transition on behalf of the rotating presidency of the Council. «Dependence on raw materials is the Achilles’ heel of European competitiveness, but with this measure we can turn our weakness into strength».

Who is the minister thinking of? As a legislative measure, the new regulation represents the twelve-star response to the Inflation Reduction Act with which US President Joe Biden poured 370 billion dollars into the domestic market to support the environmental sustainability of American industry. But above all, by pursuing its “strategic autonomy”, the EU aims to counter China’s key role in the extraction and transformation of metals essential for the energy transition.

It is true that much of the lithium is found in Chile and the cobalt in Congo, which already makes European dependence clear. Yet it is Chinese territory that is the real treasure chest for the extraction of a long series of raw materials: from magnesium and tungsten to titanium and graphite. And China is still the place of origin from which many of them, extracted elsewhere, converge to transform themselves into the final product. European dependence is evident if we estimate that 98% of rare earths alone already come from China. Eurostat data relating to 2022 certifies that the EU imported 18 million tonnes from Beijing: a growing trend, which marks almost 10% more than the previous year.

Strategic autonomy

Overall, global demand for critical raw materials is increasing, and Europe is no exception. According to the forecasts of the EU Commission, the demand for rare earths and lithium alone is estimated to increase by 10 and 60 times respectively by 2050. The right thing to do, therefore, but is the method the right one?

The problem on the non-EU side derives from the supranational dimension of the green industry supply chain. It is an aspect highlighted in the analysis by Marie Le Mouel and Nicolas Poitiers, researchers at the Bruegel study center in Brussels, who suggest the EU a way out: that of “promoting investments in infrastructure and projects” directly in the supplier countries . Not only to diversify the sources of extractive activity, but above all to promote “the process of transformation of raw materials outside Europe”. In short, targeted investments to make those metals as “packaged” as possible without going through Beijing.

The COP 28 on the climate in Dubai, which has just begun, will be an opportunity to launch the “critical raw materials club”, promised Maros Sefcovic, who is executive vice-president for the Green Deal of the community executive. An initiative to develop cooperation with countries such as Canada – with which the EU already has a trade agreement in force – but also Australia and Chile, not surprisingly rich in lithium. Strictly anti-China function.