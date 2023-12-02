With all the programs we have already seen from Password, it has become quite clear that Cristina Pedroche has a wonderful time presenting. The contestants give her great moments and, on more than one occasion, she has been pleasantly surprised. Do you remember when they gave him a doll of her husband?

In the first round tonight between Clara and Nicolás, there was a comical moment that unleashed Cristina Pedroche’s laughter. For the password “empanadilla”, the eloquent Josema Yuste provided the track “Móstoles”. Two Passwords later, the Madrid municipality came out again.

Given the inability of the contestants to solve the password, Cristina could not hold back her laughter: “I can’t, I swear.” As incorrect answers occurred, the presenter’s laughter grew louder. “The WI-FI is failing here,” she said.

Finally, Nicolás was able to guess the password thanks to one last clue to add four points to his score and get one step closer to the desired final round. Relive this hilarious moment in the video above!