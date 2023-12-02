When passwords get complicated, guests try to be as explicit as possible to find out the keyword as soon as possible and not lose points along the way. In this case, the term they had to guess was “hater.”

After some confusing clues where the contestants have not been able to figure out the word, Esty Quesada has decided to define the password as: “me”. “I don’t want to say these words either…” Iván said with a small mouth before giving his final answer. The contestant was thinking about plague!

The presenter’s face has been a poem. However, at the moment, Cristina Pedroche herself is in charge of denying that accusation: “Esty smells like glory.” Relive the awkward, yet iconic moment!