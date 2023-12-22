El Hormiguero has had the honor of receiving a luxury guest to close the year: Cristina Pedroche. The legendary presenter of the network's Chimes will be again this New Year's Eve at Puerta del Sol with her already established battle partner, Alberto Chicote.

Pablo Motos directly asked the woman from Vallecano if she could give us any clues about the dress she will wear in the Campanadas and she has been generous and has given us several keys with which we could build various looks in our minds.

“It is not textile as such. We have been running away from fabric for several years now,” he began by saying. She has also made a reference to the last publication that she has uploaded to Instagram in which she appeared naked, in the middle of nature and surrounded by water and leaves.

“The dress is a living jewel,” said the presenter. In addition, she has emphasized that, once she takes off what she is wearing at the beginning of the Chimes, her dress will continue to have movement. It is clear that she wants to improve herself every year!

Another clue that the Vallecan woman has given is that she will have to start dressing early on New Year's Eve since “it takes time to put everything in order.” Too many things are coming to mind! Play the video and discover everything he has said about it!