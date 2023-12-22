The guest who put the finishing touch to the year at El Hormiguero was Cristina Pedroche. The television presenter enjoyed an evening filled with mystery and laughter with Pablo Motos.

To surprise the Vallecano, Marron has brought to the set some paintings that seem more magical than artistic. “I don't believe you!” Cristina exclaimed when she saw what was happening when the collaborator 'set them on fire'.

The ink in the pens is thermochromic, that is, it reacts to intense heat, at about 65º C, the pigment that gives color to the ink disappears, and it becomes transparent. The original color pigment is recovered by subjecting it to temperatures below -15 ºC.