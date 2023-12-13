When it was announced UFL A couple of years ago, it was revealed that he would have the support of several world football stars, including Cristiano Ronaldo. The association with the Portuguese player was what stood out the most in the announcement and today he gives something to talk about again by revealing that he will invest a million in the development of the ambitious game.

UFL was revealed as a new football game that would revolutionize the genre, and there are reasons to be excited and on the lookout for the project.

Cristiano Ronaldo will invest in the new UFL soccer game

Support from Cristiano Ronaldo Not only did it remain in the mention or appearance in the game, but today those responsible for the project reported that the professional soccer player is part of a group of investors who will invest “more than $40 million” in the development of the title.

“I am excited to be part of this project, since UFL can become the new generation of football games,” said the footballer through a press release.

To put it in context, the development budget of the AAA games usually ranges between $50 MDD and the $150 MDD. For example, God of War Ragnarök would have cost $200 MDD. That said, UFL can well be considered a game of this kind.

“What Cristiano Ronaldo Joining us as a partner and investor is an important step forward and an endorsement of our vision of creating the leading game for football fans in the world. UFL is committed to innovation, technology and entertainment and we see significant potential to do things differently in the gaming industry. This is an ambition shared by Cristiano and we are excited to work together, while continuing to engage with future investors, to create a game that fills a gap in the football games market by unifying a rich gaming experience with continuous progress and a fair approach,” said Strikerz Inc. CEO Eugene Nashilov.

This is how Cristiano Ronaldo will look in UFL

When will UFL come out?

UFL will be a football game created by players for players, according to developer Strikerz Inc., which also states that it will be a title F2Pnot only in the sense that it can be played without spending, but it will also offer a fair experience, based on skill and not P2W (spend money to be better).

The bad news is that the title still has no release date or window after being delayed years ago, but this autumn led a phase of closed test. It is expected to debut in PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S y PC.

