Suara.com – Cristiano Ronaldo has emerged as a goal-hungry striker again this season. The brace against Al Ittihad means he has scored 53 goals and is temporarily leading the top scorers in 2023.

Ronaldo, who is now 38 years old, is still a force to be reckoned with when it comes to breaking into his opponents' goals.

The former Manchester United striker colored 2023 by breaking records with Al Nassr, guiding Portugal to victory, or inspiring a new generation with his dedication.

In the continuation of the Saudi Arabian League, Ash (27/12/2023), Ronaldo scored two goals through the penalty spot to bring Al Nassr to a 5-2 win.

This brace also made him temporarily top the list of top scorers throughout 2023 with 53 goals.

Al Nassr striker and captain, Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a goal against Al Ittihad in the 2023-2024 Saudi Arabian League at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium on Wednesday (27/12/2023) early morning WIB. (Doc. Twitter/X/@AlNassrFC_EN)

Ronaldo surpassed Paris Saint Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Bayern Munich's Harry Kane — both respectively. has 52 goals this year.

Ronaldo will remain the top scorer in 2023 as Kane and Mbappe have no more games to play, while Ronaldo's last game of the year will be against Al-Taawoun on December 30.

Mathematically, Ronaldo's number of goals can still be surpassed by Erling Haaland. The Manchester City striker has scored 50 goals throughout 2023.

Manchester City still have two games before ending the year, but Erling Haaland's condition, which is still injured, has raised doubts about whether the player will appear or at least be able to add to his goal tally ahead of the turn of the year.

The following is a list of top goalscorers for club and country in 2023:

Cristiano Ronaldo – 53 goals*

Harry Kane – 52 gol

Kylian Mbappe – 52 goals

Erling Haaland – 50 goals*

*can still increase before the new year