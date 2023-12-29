Suara.com – Cristiano Ronaldo is still showing his shine in his old age as a professional footballer. He is now on the verge of setting a big record in the Saudi Arabian League.

Cristiano Ronaldo has currently scored 63 hat tricks during his 16-year career, and if that number increases to 64, CR7 will set the record for most goals in a calendar year in the Saudi Arabian League.

Currently, the Al Nassr star has scored 33 goals in 33 matches for Al Nassr, equal to the total scored by former Al Ahli striker, Omar Al Somah, in 2016.

Ronaldo is now three goals away from breaking the record for most goals in a calendar year which is currently held by Abderrazak Hamdallah when he scored 35 goals for Al Ittihad in 2019.

The Moroccan international beat Al Somah with a hat-trick in the final match of the year, and now Ronaldo must do the same if he is to make history in Saudi Arabia's top flight.

Al Nassr Portuguese striker #07 Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his second goal during the 2023-2024 Saudi Arabian League match between Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on December 26, 2023. AFP

Al Nassr ends 2023 with an away match against Al Taawoun, who are currently in fourth place in the Saudi Pro League.

They were also one of only three teams to beat Ronaldo's men when they won 2-0 in the second round of the season.

In the last match against Al Taawoun in February this year, Ronaldo did not score a goal but provided 1 assist to help the club achieve a 2-1 victory.

However, Ronaldo has been in good form this month, scoring 4 goals in the last 3 matches, including a brace in the most recent match against Al Ittihad.

His incredible goalscoring record also saw Ronaldo surpass Bayern Munich's Harry Kane and Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe as top scorer in 2023.

In all competitions, including international matches, Ronaldo has scored 53 goals in one calendar year.

That's one more goal than Mbappe and Kane, who will now not play again until the new year. Ronaldo's only competitor at the moment is Manchester City's Erling Haaland, who currently has 50 goals and still has 1 game left.

Apart from 33 goals in national competitions, Ronaldo also scored 3 goals in 5 AFC Champions League matches and 1 more goal in 3 matches in the King's Cup.