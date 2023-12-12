UFL has positioned itself as a contender for the title of best football game against EA Sports FC 24 and eFootball. This free to play in development continues to advance thanks to the support of Cristiano Ronaldo as an investor.

EA Sports FC 24 y eFootball 2024 They have a new rival in sight. The long-awaited UFL is still in development, but its creators have just revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo is not only the ambassador of this game, but also an investor.

UFL It was announced some time ago and will be launched in the future prioritizing PS5 and Xbox Series X|S over previous generation consoles and PC. After showing a playable trailer a few months ago, Strikerz Inc. has revealed its new investor.

It was already known that this free to play was being sponsored by Cristiano Ronaldo as an ambassador, but the current Al-Nassr FC player has also become an investment contributing up to $40 million to UFL.

“I am excited to be part of this project because UFL can become a new alternative to football video games,” the footballer commented in a statement after the announcement of his investment.

Eugene Nashilov, CEO of Strikerz Inc., said: Cristiano Ronaldo joining us as a partner and investor is an important step forward and an endorsement of our vision of creating the leading game for soccer fans in the world. UFL is committed to innovation, technology and entertainment.

This is an ambition shared by Cristiano and we are excited to work together, while continuing to engage with future investors, to create a game that fills a gap in the football games market by unifying a rich gaming experience with continuous progress and a fair approach.

Waiting to know more details about UFL

The game has been giving news since its presentation at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021, where they claimed that it was a new title that aspires to become the revolution in football simulators.

UFL will be free to play and will not include pay-to-win microtransactions. Following Konami’s business model with eFootball 2024, this installment wants to position itself as an alternative to the dominance of EA Sports FC 24 using the free format.

