The entry of the Cremona Circuit into the 2024 World Superbike calendar has left many amazed. The facility has never hosted the production derivatives, which will debut there next season, with the round which will take place from 20 to 22 September and will be called the “Italian Round”, thus replacing Imola.

For the occasion, the structure presented the renovation works of the system at an event and started the sale of tickets, also making official the holding of two days of testing for the Superbike. Drivers and teams from the World Championship (including the Supersport class) will thus carry out official tests which are scheduled for 23 and 24 May 2024.

The aim is to provide a structure capable of hosting the entire paddock, after its entry into the calendar had caused many to turn up their noses. In total, 8 to 9 million euros have been allocated for the investment which is spread over two years, in order to have a structure that can host the Superbike World Championship for the next five years. Work is already underway and it is thought that the renovation could be completed in February 2024.

Photo by: Cremona Circuit

Presentation Cremona Circuit

The news of the Cremona Circuit were made known during a video podcast which saw the participation of Alessandro Canevarolo, CEO of the Cremona Circuit, of Angelo Acosta, journalist and Cremona Circuit press office, and of Max Temporali, involved in the commentary on Sky Sport technician of the Superbike world championship. Here they are, in more detail: a change to the layout with the updating of the last sector (turns 11, 12 and 13) and a more general increase in the total length of the track (which will reach 3,768 metres).

Hosting a world event is certainly no joke, therefore the Cremona Circuit has analysed, verified and confirmed the paddock surfaces and garage availability for the three categories that will race on the track in the Italian round (Superbike, Supersport and Women's World Championship).

Four grandstand areas have also been identified to accommodate 25 thousand spectators per day, considering that on average around 50 thousand spectators are expected throughout the weekend. Three parking areas will also be set up near the circuit, for a total of 250 m2, free and reachable on foot.

Speaking of spectators, they certainly weren't left empty-handed: the opening of sales of the first tickets was announced. Starting today, in fact, it will be possible to purchase tickets for Grandstand 1, Prato and Paddock via the TicketOne circuit (the first 3000 are on sale). Starting in February, sales of all other tickets will also open.

