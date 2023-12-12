SEGA gave one of the biggest surprises of The Game Awards 2023 by announcing the return of several classic franchises. One of them is Jet Set Radio and if you’re excited about this particular reinvention, SEGA just gave you more reasons to be even more excited.

Although the few seconds that SEGA showed of the project seemed very good, there are those who still have skepticismsince there is always the possibility that the final product does not meet expectations because it does not capture the essence of the original game that captivated many.

Original Jet Set Radio creators working on reinvention

However, this should not be a concern in the case of the reinvention of Jet Set Radio. We say this because after the announcement SEGA confirmed that the project will feature creators of the original game

Shortly after, the company shared a video in which it appears Masayoshi Kikuchi, producer of the reinvention who worked as director on the original Jet Set Radio. Another member who also confirmed his participation is Ryuta Uedaconceptual designer of the project who worked as graphic designer of the original game.

Unfortunately, the return of Hideki Naganumacomposer of the original game who stands out for his irreverence on Twitter.

Jet Set Radio development team will grow

Thanks to this video showing behind-the-scenes development, SEGA announced that it is recruiting staff to work on the new game.

According to the details, there are vacancies for the position of senior planner as well as for programmer and developer positions.

Something interesting is that the creatives described the work environment as very pleasant and somewhat unusual, since these are people who are developing ridiculous things, but in a serious way (via Siliconera).

When will the new Jet Set Radio game come out?

The recruitment process might make many think that the development of this reinvention of Jet Set Radio is just beginning or has only taken a short time, but the truth is different.

Although SEGA is looking to expand the team, development is already underway, so the new members would help make the existing vision of the project a reality.

We learned about the development of Jet Set Radio in April 2022 thanks to a report that indicated that SEGA had been working on reinventions of Jet Set Radio y Crazy Taxi 1 year ago and a leak last April seemed to confirm the information.

Taking into account that the report was accurate, then the development time for these 2 games would already be around 2 years. It is a somewhat advanced development, but it would still take a couple of years to be ready, so it is likely that we can play it in 2025 in the best case.

Are you excited for the return of Jet Set Radio? Tell us in the comments.

