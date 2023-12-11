Just as you read it, after only 4 days of having released The Day Before, it was a disastrous launch and garnered extremely negative reviews. Its creators, Fntastic, have announced that the studio will officially close its doors. This is what they made known through an official statement on his official X account.

“Today, we announce the closure of Fntastic studio. Sadly, The Day Before has been a commercial failure and we don’t have the funds to continue. All income received is being used to pay debts to our partners,” the publication states.

“We invested all our efforts and resources in its development, which was our first big game. “We really wanted to release new patches that will show the true potential of the game, but we do not have the funding to continue the work,” the letter stated. In addition, they once again insisted that it was not a scam and that they did not take the community’s money during its development. “We had no fundraising campaign or pre-orders. “We worked tirelessly for 5 years pouring our blood, sweat and tears into the game.”

Finally, they apologized to the entire public for not living up to their expectations and thanked them for their support in the 8 years they have been active. Despite everything, they reported that despite the closure the servers will remain operational, although “the future of The Day Before is unknown.”

Of course, users are already denouncing that it was all a scam to get money and they have not believed anything the statement says and we will be attentive to whether legal action will be taken against Fntastic. So, this concludes the story of this game that for two years did nothing but raise more questions than answers as a result of its multiple delays and development problems.

“No one likes journalists”

The latest infamous news that we could see is that several players found an object within the game that contained a direct attack on journalists from specialized media, who did not hesitate to criticize the game’s flaws before and after its launch.

The item in question is a war correspondent’s vest that you can equip on your character. All normal, until we read the description of the outfit: “Of course, you can expect some sympathy if you wear it, but, to be honest, no one likes journalists.” You can see it in the following image below on the left .

In the end, both journalists and the community have been right to be very cautious about this game and you always have to be careful with the promises that these little-known studios make, especially if you are trying to say that “it will be a revolution.”

