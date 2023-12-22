A few days before the end of the year, another video game studio is forced to close, after 8 years developing games for virtual reality.

Once again, we bring sad news that contrasts with the great releases that have arrived this year 2023. It is one of the best years in terms of quality and quantity of games, but studios are having a really bad time.

We have seen it with the cases of Volition (Saints Row) y Free Radical Games (TimeSplitters)which have been forced to close due to the crisis that the video game industry is going through.

There are more than 9,000 layoffs, in a year that warns of what is to come. And be careful, because this not only affects small studios, but also large corporations like Amazon and Epic Games.

This time it's up to one of the studios that has worked with Sony in virtual reality. Without going any further, four months ago his last game was launched, exclusive to PS VR2 on PS5.

We are talking about First Contact Entertainment, studio founded 8 years agobased in Santa Monica.

The creators of Firewall Ultra close their doors

Today, December 22, the Californian studio First Contact Entertainment has announced that it will be closing its doors in the coming days. It's only been 4 months since they released their last game, Firewall Ultra.

Players are very fond of one of their most iconic games, Firewall Zero Hour, which in 2018 became one of the best shooters in the PS VR catalog.

Although it does not belong to Sony, First Contact I used to work with the Japanese company in exclusive releases for PlayStation VR, and now for the PS5 peripheral.

In a new post on Facebook, they have confirmed that they will be closing as a game development studio. The reason? The situation of virtual reality in the industry.

''After almost 8 years of working with the most incredible team I have ever had the pleasure of being a part of, I am sad to announce that we will be closing our company First Contact Entertainment at the end of the year.''

With Firewall Ultra, the studio had to face harsh criticism in the first weeks. This shooter had good ideas, but suffers from bugs, poor content and other problemswhich have made it go practically unnoticed.

''The lack of support for virtual reality within the industry has finally taken its toll. “As a developer of AAA VR games, we simply cannot justify the necessary expense in the future.”

As a result, the recently announced Solaris: Offworld Combat 2 fall definitively canceled. The closure of First Contact Entertainment is an example that virtual reality is not yet a well-established market in the industry.

From HobbyConsolas, we send a warm hug to the employees of First Contact Entertainmenta study that dared to explore the novelties of this technology within Sony PlayStation, and that now has to close.