Glen Schofield gained renown in the video game industry for the creation of Dead Space, one of the best horror franchises. Unfortunately, your new IP, The Callisto Protocol was due, but the creative already embarked on a new project.

Glen Schofield left the developer Krafton Striking Distance Studios —which he founded himself—after his first project did not meet expectations. The good news for followers of this creative's work is that it won't take long for them to find out about his next game, since he is already working on a new one.

What new game is the creator of Dead Space working on?

This is what he himself made known Schofield through your account Twitter (X); Although he did not go into much detail, the creative shared a small message in which he talked a little about what he had done after leaving his studio last September.

What is striking is that among other activities that he enjoys doing, such as drawing, Schofield mentioned that he is already working on a game “new and exciting“, although unfortunately it is not known how this project will become a reality: if he will form a new studio or if he will propose his idea to an already established company.

Dead Space Creator Is Creating Buzz Around His Exciting New Game

“Although I've taken a bit of a break, I've been very busy and not just drawing. Something about video games that is new and exciting“said the developer.

The wait to learn more about this new game from the creator of Dead Space will not be long because he anticipated that he will talk about it “after New Year“.

What kind of new game do you think the creator of Dead Space is planning? Tell us in the comments.

The Callisto Protocol is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. You can find more news related to him if you visit this page.

