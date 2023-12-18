Love him or hate him, it is undeniable that Hideo Kojima, father of Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding, is one of the most important, influential and recognized creatives and directors in the video game industry. With more than 2 decades of career and 60 years of age, he still really wants to create new things.

Hideo Kojima talks about the importance of remaining an independent developer

Recently, the Japanese creative took to his personal X account (a social network formerly known as Twitter) to reflect on his career as a creator and his studio. Kojima Productions, which currently remains independent. There, he made clear his desire to never retire.

“The reason I am independent and advocating a lifelong career is because, for me, 'creating things' is no longer a job. That's why there is no retirement. Creating things is living”commented the director.

Related video: Will Kojima betray Sony?

Right away, Hideo Kojima points out that, in the gaming industry, there are very few people who have managed to become independent and work outside of important Western and Japanese video game production companies. Although he was already a recognized figure when he created his studio, he dealt with challenges and distrust of those close to them.

“Even 8 years ago, when I started my own company, everyone opposed me, including my peers, colleagues and family, who said: 'It will never work!'They said it was impossible without the financial and organizational strength of a company,' the director confessed.

Hideo Kojima is sincere and states that “someone must prove that this is a way of thinking old-fashioned”. He claims that young creators should have freedom of choice, and stated that this is one of the reasons why he still “creates things.”

Hideo Kojima wants to “create things” forever

Kojima Productions launched its first project in 2019: Death Stranding, the controversial video game starring Norman Reedus. Despite the criticism, we already know that a sequel is on the way. On the other hand, at The Game Awards 2023, OD was formally announced, a horror project that will bring together big stars, such as Sophia Lillis, Hunter Schafer y Udo animal.

This is not the first time that Hideo Kojima has expressed his desire to remain an independent developer. In early 2022, he denied rumors that PlayStation Studios was going to buy Kojima Productions. Of course, he later confirmed that, indeed, he has received very attractive offers for his company, but he rejected them because he doesn't want money.

But tell us, what do you think of the Japanese creative's statements? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read more news related to Hideo Kojima and his upcoming projects.

Related video: Hideo Kojima: a new era for the legend

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente