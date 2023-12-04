Pirated IPTV list sellers offer access to low-cost paid content, such as movies, series, sports and documentaries, without paying the corresponding copyrights.

It should be noted that this type of service is a tempting option for many users who want to access a large catalog of content at a low price and without restrictions. But this practice is not harmless for either consumers or suppliers.

Según informa Skatteverket, la Swedish Tax Agency80 illegal IPTV sellers have been detected and must pay a fine of 3.5 million dollars (3.2 million euros) for not declaring VAT.

The agency has acted firmly against pirated IPTV lists. For three years, it conducted extensive investigations alongside anti-piracy groups such as the Nordic Content Protection and Rights Alliance.

A historic lawsuit against pirated IPTV lists

Together, they managed to identify about 200 sellers, of which 97 were subjected to more detailed investigation.

Most of these sellers, aware of the limitations of police and law enforcement in tackling pirated IPTV, have chosen to skirt the law.

The Tax Agency revela que The vast majority of those investigated do not declare their income or register VAT on IPTV salescurrently set at 25% in Sweden.

It is for this reason that the Swedish Tax Agency has proven adept at tracking cryptocurrencies from an early stage.

In this way, they can more quickly identify those sellers who do not pay VAT and who are dedicated to marketing pirated lists without declaring their taxes.

Los illegal IPTV sellerswhich have migrated from services like PayPal to cryptocurrencies, primarily bitcoin, now face significant financial exposure.

According to the official report, payments are made to foreign banks, but Swedish police can request information through tax authorities in other countries.

In this sense, Skatteverket has shown that it does not tolerate tax evasion, non-declaration and the financial vulnerability of resellers. Ethics and legality are fundamental values ​​in today’s digital environment.

This investigation by the authorities makes it clear that if you participate in this market as a seller, you should reflect on the consequences before continuing to get involved in the sale of pirated IPTV lists.

The fight against this business is advancing with the collaboration of the authorities, who protect the industry from this practice that represents great economic damage for the operators, but above all for copyrights.