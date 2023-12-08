One of the most substantial and unexpected announcements of The Game Awards night was certainly the one made by Sega: the software house has published a short film full of content.

There are 5 titles on which the software house is working: Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage e Shinobi. Each title showed itself with very short clips of very intriguing gameplay.

The return of Jet Set Radio was now too strong a rumor to be denied and its presence at The Game Awards can only make the public happy: will it be a remake or a new unpublished chapter?



The images of Crazy Taxi and Golden Ax also make you dream, with a new one High level 3D graphicsand the 2D revisitation that made Shinobi the great classic that it still is.

A return “with a bang” that of Sega, which announced in a single video that it is working on 5 exciting flashbacks: we sincerely hope that new information regarding these projects will be made known soon.

