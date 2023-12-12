With the advent of Season 3 of Crash Team Rumblethe free-to-play game dedicated to the famous protagonist of the many games in the series (here’s our hands-on preview), Spyro is also added, the most famous little dragon in the world of video games. In the near future, Elora the Faun will also join.

Spyro will join the team as an agile marker and players will be able to dart around the map with all his abilities, including the classic fire-breather. Additionally, the new Power Bank Portal offers a new level of strategy for players. In fact, it will be possible to instantly teleport into your own bank to obtain a Wumpa score, or go on the offensive by teleporting into the enemy bank to create havoc.

