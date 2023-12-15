The Covid numbers in Italy in the bulletin with infections and deaths in the week from 7 to 13 December. In the country there were 56,404 new positive cases of the virus, with a variation of -3.8% compared to the previous week (58,637). There were 316 deaths, +1% compared to the previous week (313). This is what we read in the weekly Covid-19 bulletin released by the Ministry of Health.

The swabs carried out were 279,323, -1.9% compared to the previous week (284,806), with a positivity rate of 20.2%, down 0.4 percentage points compared to the previous survey (20.6%).

The employment rate in the medical area for 13 December was 11.9% (7,426 hospitalised), compared to 10.7% (6,668 hospitalised) on 6 December. The relative ICU occupancy rate is 2.7% (240 hospitalized), compared to 2.5% (219 hospitalized).

Meanwhile, the 'Pirola family' is growing in Italy and in particular JN.1 is accelerating, a subvariant of Sars-CoV-2 which has attracted the attention of experts and international authorities due to its transmissibility and possible immune escape, according to what emerges from weekly monitoring of the Ministry of Health-Higher Institute of Health control room.

Based on the sequencing data available on the national I-Co-Gen platform – we read – in the last consolidated sampling weeks (data as of 4 December) a predominance of recombinant viral strains attributable to XBB continues to be observed. Among these, the variant of interest EG.5 or Eris, with various sub-lines, is confirmed as the majority. The proportion of sequences attributable to the variant of interest BA.2.86 (Pirola), and in particular to its sub-lineage JN.1, is growing.

